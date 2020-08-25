145 firefighters are now helping combat the Doctor Creek Wildfire, with the aid of seven helicopters and five pieces of heavy equipment.

60 additional firefighting personnel arrived on Monday to aid in the response. The BC Wildfire Service said control lines are still being built to the north and south of Doctor Creek.

“Suppression efforts are currently concentrated on the east flank of the fire and additional planning and establishment of contingency lines is underway.”

The BC Wildfire Service said fire behaviour increased Tuesday afternoon and evening due to elevated winds.

“As a result, the fire grew, predominantly in the southeast direction.”

Personnel will update the fire’s estimated growth once they can map the newly burnt area. At this time, the wildfire remains an estimated 3,071 hectares.

The Evacuation Order for 10 properties in the Findlay Creek area remains in place, as well as the area restriction west of Highway 93/95. The fire is burning about 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats after a lightning strike originally sparked the blaze last Tuesday, August 18th.

Previous articles on the Doctor Creek Wildfire by MyEastKootenayNow.com:

Doctor Creek Wildfire experiencing minimal growth following large firefighting response (Aug. 24)

Doctor Creek Wildfire estimated at 3,071 hectares as of Sunday (Aug. 23)

Area Restrictions in place for Findlay Creek area (Aug. 21)

Doctor Creek Wildfire grows to 3,000 hectares (Aug. 21)

RDEK issues Evacuation ORDER for Findlay Creek as Doctor Creek Wildfire grows (Aug. 19)

BC Wildfire Service reporting new wildfire west of Canal Flats (Aug. 19)