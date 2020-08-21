Photo of the Doctor Creek wildfire on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service estimates the Doctor Creek Wildfire is now approximately 3,000 hectares following new mapping of the blaze southwest of Canal Flats.

An Evacuation Order for 10 properties in the Findlay Creek area remains in effect from the RDEK.

MORE: RDEK issues Evacuation ORDER for Findlay Creek as Doctor Creek Wildfire grows (August 19, 2020)

40 firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment were stationed to fight the fire on Thursday.

The BC Wildfire Service said ground crews were working with the support of heavy equipment and some aviation resources on Thursday as they also deployed structural protection in areas of potential concern.

The fire first sparked on Tuesday as a result of a suspected lightning strike.

Elsewhere in the East Kootenay, the six active wildfires in and around the Cranbrook and Kimberley area are all under control.

In the Columbia Valley specifically, the 2.4-hectare Dunbar Creek Wildfire is being held adjacent to Highway 95 north of Brisco, while the BC Wildfire Service is also monitoring a small 0.1-hectare fire near Steamboat Mountain northwest of Edgewater.

