Photo of the Doctor Creek wildfire from above. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

10 properties in the Findlay Creek area are under an Evacuation ORDER as a result of the growing Doctor Creek wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire located 25 kilometers southwest of Canal Flats has grown to about 400 hectares in size and is displaying “aggressive behaviour.”

The fire was discovered some time on Wednesday and is believed to have been started by a lightning strike.

“An increase in fire behaviour has prompted the BC Wildfire Service to recommend the RDEK issue an Evacuation Order,” said Emergency Operations Centre Director Terry Balan. “Our first priority is public safety. These decisions are not made lightly and everyone within the evacuation order area needs to leave immediately.”

The Evacuation ORDER includes the area north of Whitetail Lake up to Dutch Creek, west to the Purcell Conservancy Corridor; south to Doctor Peak and Mount Allen and east to the Skookumchuck FSR.

Residents under the RDEK Evacuation ORDER are asked to register with Emergency Support Services Director Sharon Pasowisty at 250-342-1480.