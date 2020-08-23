The RDEK’s Evacuation Order for 10 properties in the Findlay Creek area remains in effect as well as area restrictions, as the BC Wildfire Service continues its fight against the Doctor Creek Wildfire southwest of Canal Flats.

Igniting on Tuesday, August 18th, the BC Wildfire Service has dedicated large resources to fight the fire, handing over operations to a dedicated Incident Management Team (IMT).

As of Sunday, the Doctor Creek Wildfire is now estimated at 3,071 hectares. 82 firefighters, seven, and five pieces of heavy equipment are continuing their work to try and corral the flames.

“Ground crews are working with the support of heavy equipment and aviation resources today (Sunday),” said the BC Wildfire Service. “Crews continue to construct control lines north and south of Doctor Creek with support from small planned ignitions operations to reinforce lines. Helicopters continue to bucket water on the fire to help cool areas of increased activity. Suppression efforts are currently concentrated on the east flank of the fire.”

The BC Wildfire Service said smoke may be visible from Canal Flats, which is approximately 25 kilometres northwest of the Doctor Creek Wildfire. Smoke may also be visible from other nearby communities and Highway 93/95.

“This fire is burning in steep and rocky terrain. There was limited growth on the fire yesterday and movement has been mostly uphill and away from infrastructure in recent days,” added the BC Wildfire Service. “Structure protection systems are in use near the fire as a precautionary measure.”

Area restrictions also remain in effect for the Findlay Creek area in order to ensure a safe and coordinated response of firefighting crews without interference from the public.

