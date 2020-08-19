Map showing the location of the Doctor Creek fire in relation to Canal Flats. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

A new wildfire has been discovered in the Doctor Creek area west of Canal Flats.

The fire was discovered on Wednesday and believed to be around 250-hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

A lightning strike is the suspected cause of the blaze.

The wildfire south of Wasa, near the Kootenay River, that was discovered on Tuesday has grown to almost five-hectares in size as of Wednesday morning.

Crews are on the scene fighting the blaze with the help of ground and air support.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Near Maysville, the BC Wildfire Service said the 4-hectare Stirton Road fire is currently under control.

The Scookumchuck Creek and Kikomun-Newgate wildfires are both also under control at 0.01-hectares.