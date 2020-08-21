A map depicting the Doctor Creek Wildfire Area Restriction outlined with a grey and black dotted line. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service has implemented an Area Restriction in response to the Doctor Creek wildfire about 20 kilometres away from Canal Flats.

The Regional District of East Kootenay said the Area Restriction means that nobody other than authorized personnel may enter the area at any time.

The order applies to the area across Columbia Lake from Canal Flats, outlined in the map provided by the BC Wildfire Service.