Following a significant rainstorm and major debris flow event May 31st on Fairmont Creek, 24 properties were forced to evacuate. Although the residents were able to return home on June 2nd just days later, they have been on Evacuation Alert ever since.

Now, the RDEK has rescinded the Evacuation Alert, restoring peace of mind for residents.

“While the debris removal work continues on Fairmont Creek, we have now regained enough capacity within the system that we can lift the Alert,” said Loree Duczek, RDEK Information Officer.

The May 31st event was the second largest in Fairmont’s recorded history, as 30,000 m³ of logs, rock and other debris ended up in traps along Fairmont Creek and Cold Spring Creek.

“In the past 27 days, over 3,600 dump truck loads of debris have been removed in Fairmont. To put that in perspective, lined up end-to-end, those dump trucks would stretch from Fairmont Fire Hall to the Fire Valley Café in Canal Flats.”

While the RDEK has lifted the Evacuation Alert, work on Fairmont Creek is still ongoing. The regional district said it will be at least one more week to completely remove the debris still lingering in Fairmont Creek’s uppermost debris trap. It’s anticipated that additional repair work on both Fairmont Creek and Cold Spring Creek will continue this summer.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been working so hard since May 31 to get us to where we are today,” said Susan Clovechok, RDEK Area F Director. “I know there is still much work to be done, but it is encouraging to be at a point where we can lift the Alert.”

The RDEK’s State of Local Emergency for Fairmont Hot Springs is still in effect.

