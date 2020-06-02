Flooding in Fairmont Hot Springs on May 31st, 2020. (Supplied by Columbia Valley Search and Rescue, Facebook)

The 24 properties placed under an Evacuation ORDER are now under Evacuation ALERT from the RDEK following recommendations from a geomorphologist, while the 33 properties near Cold Spring Creek remain on Evacuation ALERT.

“It is important for people within the alert area to remain prepared to evacuate on a moment’s notice,” said the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The RDEK said residents should be following updates in case conditions worsen and an order needs to be re-issued for the area.

“Fairmont Creek and Cold Spring Creek remain active and more debris could come down at any moment, without warning. Residents must stay out of – and away from – both creeks. All of the debris traps are full and until they are cleared, the public must stay away from the creeks.”

At this time, based on the recommendations of the geomorphologist, the RDEK said they are beginning to clean out the debris trap.

Both Fairmont Creek and Cold Spring Creek could still experience changes in creek flow, especially if rain returns to the area.

The RDEK has established an information line at 250-426-2188 or toll-free at 1-855-346-2188 for local residents impacted by the flooding in Fairmont Hot Springs.

