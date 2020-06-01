Localized flooding in Fairmont Hot Springs on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Supplied by the Regional District of East Kootenay)

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) has declared a State of Local Emergency in Fairmont Hot Springs as a small number of homes are being evacuated due to heavy rainfall and increased flooding risks.

The RDEK said a handful of homes have been evacuated along Fairmont Creek because of the increased potential for a “debris flow” event.

“RCMP are assisting with a door to door tactical evacuation in a localized area along Fairmont Creek south of Marble Canyon,” said Loree Duczek, RDEK Information Officer. “A reception centre has been set up at the Kanata Inn near the Crossroads/Tim Horton’s intersection in Windermere for evacuees.”

Duczek said the primary concern is the safety of residents.

“The heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding and debris on both Fairmont Creek and Cold Spring Creek and we are asking everyone to stay away from the creek banks and avoid any roads that are compromised by flood water.”

RCMP will notify every resident within the evacuation zone as they go door to door. Residents will be asked to immediately leave the area and check in at the reception centre at the Kanata Inn.

The RDEK said that by declaring a state of local emergency, the RDEK can exercise necessary provisions under the Emergency Program Act to better respond to flooding events in Fairmont.

Across the rest of the region, the RDEK said sandbag stations are available for local residents to help protect their residential properties.

Cranbrook – Public Works Yard – Cobham Avenue

Kimberley – Centennial Hall – 100 4th Avenue

Fernie – Public Works Yard – 1492 Railway Avenue

Moyie – RDEK Pump House – 9289 Tavistock Street

Windermere – Fire Hall Parking Lot – Highway 93/95

Fairmont Hot Springs – Old Barn at Mountainside Golf Course – Fairmont Hot Springs Road

The RDEK said all stations have sand and bags for residents, but those accessing the sits must have their own shovels and gloves, filling the sandbags only half to three-quarters full to ensure optimal effectiveness.

Any residents who are seeing or experiencing wide-scale flooding should contact the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.

Additional information will be be provided as it becomes available, with the RDEK noting that the entire situation is developing and evolving.