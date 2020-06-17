Windermere Creek Evacuation ALERT area issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Supplied by RDEK)

The RDEK has officially rescinded the Evacuation Alert for 10 low-lying properties near Windermere Creek.

“The crews have been working steadily to remove the build-up of sedimentation and restore channel capacity between Victoria Avenue and the mouth of the creek,” said Loree Duczek, RDEK Information Officer. “The work on the ground will continue for the coming days and the carrying capacity of the creek has improved to the point that we are able to lift the Alert.”

Emergency in-stream work on Windermere Creek has been ongoing with the help of a hydro-technical engineering consultant and Water Stewardship. As of now, the RDEK said a regular monitoring system has been installed to help provide triggers for when sediment build-ups could potentially cause a risk of localized flooding.

“It’s important to recognize there is still instability within Windermere Creek and, as is the case with any waterway, sudden and unpredictable changes are possible, particularly in the event of

heavy rainfall,” noted Duczek.

All residents are encouraged to be aware of conditions on the creek throughout the spring freshet, despite the Evacuation Alert being rescinded.

Windermere’s State of Local Emergency remains in effect from the RDEK as they continue the emergency in-stream work on Windermere Creek.

At this time, the RDEK only has one current Evacuation Alert remaining, for 24 properties near Fairmont Creek. The RDEK said work is ongoing to restore capacity and to clear the significant debris that was left from the May 31st rainstorm.

