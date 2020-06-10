The RDEK's State of Local Emergency area for Windermere Creek declared on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Supplied by the Regional District of East Kootenay)

A State of Local Emergency has been declared in Windermere by the RDEK, as Windermere Creek continue to risk potential flooding for homes and properties in low-lying areas.

“We are currently working with the Province to get the approvals to do the work within the creek channel, and if approved, will mobilize equipment as quickly as possible,” said Loree Duczek, RDEK Information Officer.

The RDEK said Windermere Creek has been running high for the past number of days. Given an increase in sediment, the RDEK is concerned about potential flooding risks in the area.

“RDEK Emergency Personnel have been monitoring the creek since last week’s rainstorm and engaged Water Stewardship from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development to do an assessment last Friday,” noted Duczek.

By declaring a State of Local Emergency, the RDEK said they have emergency powers under the Emergency Program Act that they can utilize to better respond to immediate flooding in Windermere Creek.

The RDEK said additional information will be provided as the situation develops.

