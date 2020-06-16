A reporting page has been set up by the RDEK to help better understand the full scope of damages caused by the May 31st storm.

“While there are some larger-scale impacts that are being actioned, such as the debris flows and flooding in the Columbia Valley, we know there are also a number of individual impacts to properties as a result of that intense storm,” said Loree Duczek, RDEK Information Officer. “We really want to hear from every property owner that sustained damage so that we can better understand the wider scope of the damages and use that information as part of our reporting to the Province.”

The deadline for residents to submit their damage report is 4 p.m. on Friday, June 19th, and the Province has requested a damage assessment report from the RDEK by the end of the week.

“We want to hear from anyone who sustained damage as a result of the storm. This is solely about getting a good understanding of the magnitude of damage. The more people we hear from, the more complete our report will be,” said Duczek.

A reporting form can be found here, and property owners may submit up to five photos with their property information.

While using the form online and submitting photos is preferred, the RDEK will also accept damage reports over the phone for those that do not have access to a computer or internet. Reports can be given over the phone via the Emergency Information Line at 250-426-2188 or 1-855-346-2188.