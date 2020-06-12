The RDEK has approved an order to begin emergency in-stream work to address sediment build-up in Windermere Creek on Friday afternoon.

The RDEK said the work will focus on the mouth of the creek, where build-up caused flooding on low-lying properties in the area.

“Once we declared a State of Local Emergency and requested approval to undertake emergency in-stream work, we were provided with a list of steps required for approval of this application under the Water Sustainability Act,” said Information Officer Loree Duczek. “We have worked hard to put everything in place to be approved, and this is wonderful news.”

According to the RDEK, it took a number of steps to ensure the work could begin immediately once the order was approved.

The RDEK arranged for a hydrotechnical engineer, archaeologist and environmental professional to be on site and all three arrived and were ready this afternoon. The contractor worked as quickly as possible to ready the machine by having it steam cleaned and the fluids replaced with biodegradable hydraulic fluid,” explained the RDEK.

The machine was placed on-site earlier in the day on Friday so it was ready to begin.

“We have all been waiting for this – no one more so than the community members and we are grateful to Water Stewardship and the other agencies and stakeholders for their efforts in approving the Order,” said Duczek.