It’s a busy night in the KIJHL as four Eddie Mountain Division teams hit the ice on Tuesday for two-weekday matchups.

The league-leading Kimberley Dynamiters are in Cranbrook as they take on the Golden Rockets.

Golden is looking to build off their 4-2 win over the Fernie Ghostriders on Saturday, while the Dynamiters are hoping to stretch their two-game winning streak. The Rockets and Dynamiters take to the ice at Western Financial Place at 6:45 pm.

Tuesday’s other Eddie Mountain Division matchup pits the Fernie Ghostriders against the Columbia Valley Rockies.

The Ghostriders are looking to bounce back on home ice from their recent loss to the Rockets, while the Rockies hope to carry momentum from their 6-1 victory over the Nelson Leafs on Saturday. The Rockies and Ghostriders drop the puck at 7:30 pm from Fernie Memorial Arena.

Eddie Mountain Division Standings: