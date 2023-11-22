The City of Fernie has scheduled a public hearing for a proposed amendment that could see the development of two five-storey apartment complexes.

The proposed development would be at 190 Whitetail Drive and have up to 156 rental units.

Residents are encouraged to give feedback on the proposed bylaw amendment.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Senior Citizens drop-in Centre. It will start at 6 p.m.

Written feedback can also be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off at the municipal office.