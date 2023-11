A water main repair will shut off water to some residents for most of the day on Tuesday in Cranbrook.

It will impact residents in the 1900 block of 5th Street South.

Work will begin at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up around 3:30 p.m.

Once the water is back on, it may be discoloured.

You can fix that by running the cold water tap until it runs clear.