The City of Cranbrook is urging residents to keep off bodies of water, as the ice is still considered unsafe.

City officials said ice is starting to form as temperatures drop, and it’s important for residents to know the dangers of thin ice, especially along Joseph Creek, Elizabeth, and Idlewild

Lakes.

“Please stay off the ice until it is at least six inches thick,” said city staff.

Thin ice can be dangerous for adults, kids, and pets.

“We ask parents and caregivers to talk to their kids about the dangers thin ice presents and encourage adults to lead by example by staying off the ice, too,” said city officials. “Protecting your pets from open water bodies and thin ice is also important for their safety.”