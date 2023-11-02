Cranbrook city council is getting ready to discuss the municipal budget over a series of three meetings.

Cranbrook staff originally anticipated a tax increase of 5.7 per cent, but recent challenges faced by the city may inflate that number.

The municipal budget is facing a number of additional pressures going into 2024, such as retroactive RCMP pay and repairs to the Memorial Arena.

Council member Norma Blissett previously said balancing the budget will be a tough task this time.

- Advertisement -

“We’re going to have to review the budget and make some very hard decisions on how to move ahead and provide that balance in providing the services that Cranbrook citizens come to expect and keeping our taxes reasonable,” said Blissett. “We’re going to have to really take a hard look at how we proceed and how we fund our operations.”

The city’s 2024-2028 Five-Year Financial Plan may be strained further by the possibility of expanded water infrastructure and conservation measures.

The meetings are set to go ahead on Tuesday, Nov 7 at 12:30 p.m., Nov 8 at 3 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov 15 at 2 p.m.

City officials said the meetings will be live streamed and the public is encouraged to attend.

Written feedback on Cranbrook’s 2024-2028 Five-Year Financial Plan will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov 24.

More: City of Cranbrook meeting stream

More: Council member says ‘hard decisions’ head for Cranbrook’s budget (Oct 20, 2023)

More: Cranbrook disappointed by retroactive RCMP costs (May 30, 2023)

More: Council endorses soft plan for Memorial Arena fix (Nov 2, 2023)

More: Cranbrook water levels at all-time low (Oct 10, 2023)

More: Council lays out priorities for 2024 planning (Sept 27, 2023)