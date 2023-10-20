Cranbrook is in a difficult position in terms of its next municipal budget, as council members deliberate how to deal with unexpected and rising costs.

Council member Norma Blissett said balancing the budget will be a tough task this time.

“We’re going to have to review the budget and make some very hard decisions on how to move ahead and provide that balance in providing the services that Cranbrook citizens come to expect and keeping our taxes reasonable,” said Blissett. “We’re going to have to really take a hard look at how we proceed and how we fund our operations.”

Originally, city staff projected a tax increase of 5.7 per cent, but the reality might be different.

“There have been a number of issues come up since that time, so staff might be looking at a higher tax increase than that,” said Blissett. “It’s very difficult for us as a municipality to provide the services we have been with just the Cranbrook taxpayer paying the bill.”

In September, council members discussed what they would like to prioritize in the 2024 budget.

“We have our statutory obligations, and we prioritize within that,” said Blissett. “Things are evolving and as an elected official, we have to have our finger on the pulse of the community and know what their priorities are and make sure we look after that as well.”

Previous: Council lays out priorities for 2024 planning (Sept 27, 2023)