A preliminary plan for a fix to the memorial arena is starting to come together, but there are still details that will need to be hashed out.

The estimated cost to fix the Memorial Arena is around $2 million. Engineering or permits and adding a project manager would add to the cost.

City council wants to move ahead with a temporary fix that would extend the structure’s life for 10-15 years.

A full facility review has not been completed yet to determine if the rest of the building will last for the same amount of time.

When it comes to awarding a contract for the repairs, council is hoping to be able to bypass the normal tender process to speed things up.

However, an inter-provincial trade agreement between Western Canadian provinces could open themselves up to issues.

The agreement states that contracts for services costing over $75,000 and construction costing over $20,000 can’t be directly awarded.

There are some exemptions the city may fall into, but they will seek a legal opinion to reduce the likelihood of a lawsuit which would further delay the fix and cost the city more.

Council is still trying to determine how to pay for the repairs.

Two options were presented, the first option is that council could borrow the money, but the approval process would take around six months.

The second option is to dip into the city’s Moir Park reserve fund which has around $3.9 million.

Mayor Wayne Price recommended borrowing against the fund and raising money to refill that reserve.

City staff were asked to talk to groups like the RDEK and Columbia Basin Trust for help.

More concrete details will likely come at the next regular council meeting.

In the meantime, the city has scheduled three special budget meetings where more details may arise as well.