Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok hails the completion of the Kicking Horse Canyon project, but not without some criticism.

Clovechok pointed out that the project finished $151 million over budget under the BC NDP government.

“I am immensely proud of the work our former BC Liberal government did to deliver this critical piece of transportation infrastructure that will benefit our region and all British Columbians,” said Clovechok. “I was there when the project was first announced in 2016, and it is a relief to see it finally come to fruition.”

Clovechok praised the nearby communities that were most impacted by the construction.

“I want to thank everyone in the communities between Golden and Radium Hot Springs for their patience amidst the major delays and road closures,” said Clovechok. “While I’m glad to see this project completed, it’s disappointing and unacceptable that another project in British Columbia has gone over budget — we need a government that knows how to get big capital budgets done on time and on budget.”

Officials with BC United said the first three phases of the project were completed under the former BC Liberals.

“The upgrades provided relief from the previously treacherous road, improving safety for travellers,’ said BC United officials. “Since the NDP came to power in 2017, the project has been subjected to Community Benefit Agreements, leading to skyrocketing costs, significant construction delays, and reduced project scope.”

Party officials criticized the NDP for the increased project budget.

“At a time when people are struggling from the NDP’s middle-class squeeze, it is more important than ever that projects stay on budget, respecting the contributions of B.C. taxpayers,” said BC United officials.

