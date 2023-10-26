Work on the long-anticipated Kicking Horse Canyon project is almost finished, with full traffic expected to flow by the spring.

B.C. government officials said the conversion to a four-lane highway began three years ago.

“The Trans-Canada Highway in the Kicking Horse Canyon is more than a scenic road in the mountains. It’s an example of what we can accomplish when we work together. Very soon, commuters will be able to drive along this newly expanded highway, allowing more people to get to where they need to go safely and efficiently,” said John Aldag, MP for Cloverdale-Langley City, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

“Our investments in transportation infrastructure benefit the local economy and community by reducing congestion and increasing road safety. We will continue investing in projects like this one that make a significant difference in the lives of all Canadians.”

B.C. government officials said the project encompassed about five kilometres of highway, and work is underway to allow traffic through by December.

“Improvements through the Kicking Horse Canyon are a marvel of engineering and have earned industry awards for design and skilled construction,” said Rob Fleming, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Everyone working on this phase of the project should be very, very proud of what they’ve accomplished. The contractors and workers deserve our thanks for completing this challenging project in very difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions during the months of high summer heat and the bitter cold of winter.”

During the recent closure, B.C. government officials said crews finished the last major concrete pour on the project and completed three viaducts.

Traffic will start flowing again soon, but there is still a little bit of work left to go.

“There will be no further extended closures of Highway 1. Limited construction delays, including nighttime closures, will continue to occur through November 2023,” said B.C. government officials. “While minimal work is expected during the winter, final work on the project, including top-lift paving, will occur in spring 2024 and will require additional traffic management in the run-up to final completion.”

Phase 4 of the project cost just over $600 million, with the Government of Canada contributing about $215.19 million and the B.C. government providing the remaining $385.58 million.