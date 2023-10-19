Elkford Mayor Steve Fairbairn said the reconstruction of the community’s downtown core has been a resounding success.

Fairbairn said the only work left to do is install street lights.

“It looks really good, there’s some things in place to slow down traffic and to change the direction of traffic flow and there’s more on-street parking,” said Fairbairn. “It’s built in anticipation of the build-out of the lots in the downtown core.”

Fairbairn said the improvements have already attracted attention from potential businesses.

“We’ve had a number of very positive comments from potential developers who have a lot more interest in developing in town because of how it looks so much more modern,” said Fairbairn.

Residents have also had a positive reaction to the revitalized downtown.

“Things were wearing out, so we’re going it’ll keep looking good for the next 30 years,” said Fairbairn.