Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka feels the BC NDP has not effectively handled the homelessness crisis, calling attention to Cranbrook’s 300 percent increase since 2018.

Shypitka feels the B.C. government’s response to the rise in the unhoused population has not been working.

“We’re questioning government on their policies on what they’re doing about the homelessness situation,” said Shypitka. “We were disappointed in hearing the government’s response saying it’s really not their fault and it’s a crisis we’re seeing across the country, so they don’t want the blame on them.”

“We question that greatly, as we’re seeing the highest cost of living out of anywhere in the county,” continued Shypitka. “They have to take responsibility for that.”

The B.C. government recently adopted new policies aimed at regulating short-term rental units with the goal of increasing the province’s housing supply.

Shypitka, however, feels this will be ineffective.

“The NDP figures that if they take away short-term rentals, they’ll automatically go into the pool of long-term rentals for those suffering homelessness,” said Shypitka. That’s just not the case. Landlords and people with short-term rentals are in that situation for a reason, and that’s because it offers them a certain level of protection that they don’t see with the long-term market.”

Shypitka said Cranbrook’s homeless population raised from 29 unhoused people to 116, according to a B.C. Government count.

“Without proper supports in place, we’re seeing this crisis exasperated to the point where people don’t feel safe on the street anymore,” said Shypitka. “Everything this government has done has had the opposite effect of what it was intended to do.”

“The people of British Columbia need to hold government to account,” said Shypitka. “People need to realize that this isn’t political. This is just doing the right things and getting the right outcomes, and we’re not seeing it from this government right now.”

Shypitka feels the situation is getting worse despite the provincial government’s investments.

“We’re taking on the responsibility to find those common sense solutions. It’s a tough job that BC United has, but they’re policies that we’re pushing government to jump on board with that the NDP isn’t picking up,” said Shypitka. “If we’re going to get a handle of the homelessness situation, we need some common sense, action and results, not just rhetoric and photo ops.”