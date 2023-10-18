Some changes are coming to the intersection of Kootenay Street North and 4th Street North.

City officials said the new intersection will be in effect starting Friday.

The intersection will be changed to a four-way stop, but that will not be the only change.

“With the reconstruction of 4th Street North, a new median has been added onto the west end of 4th Street North forcing northbound traffic on 14th Avenue North past the Kinsmen Arena to be able to turn right only,” said city officials. “No left turns will be allowed from 14th Avenue North onto 4th Street North to connect with Kootenay Street North.”

- Advertisement -

The intersection is located right next to the Encore Brewing Company.

City officials said there are a few reasons behind the change.

“Based on the volume of traffic, safety considerations for pedestrians and crash data provided by ICBC, we implemented this new traffic pattern which was recommended by a professional transportation engineer,” said Curtis Mummery, Manager of Roads and Infrastructure for the City. “This new traffic pattern will go a long way to improving sight lines, pedestrian and vehicle safety while making this unique intersection much more functional.”

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area for the next few months as people adjust to the new traffic patterns.

“Help keep our roads safe by driving safe,” said city staff. “Remember that when there are stop signs at all corners of an intersection: