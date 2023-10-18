The Regional District of East Kootenay has approved a $100,000 grant to help pay for renovations at Cranbrook’s Key City Theatre.

According to RDEK documents, part of the work will focus on the building’s front entrance area.

“An enhanced entrance will create a welcoming experience for our patrons and a convenient entrance for our performing artists,” said a letter to the RDEK from Galen Olstead, executive director of the Key City Theatre. “Both are crucial touchpoints that set the tone for the entire theatre-going experience.”

The project will also include walkway refurbishments and covers.

“Properly designed and constructed walkways ensure safe access to and from the theatre. The main entrance, as well as a main audience walkway, will be covered to allow for safer access to the facility, particularly in winter months when snow load is a challenge,” said Olstead’s letter. “This is an essential step towards making our facility fully accessible and user-friendly for everyone, especially those with mobility challenges.”

Further, the exterior cladding will be upgraded.

“The current cladding has withstood years of wear and tear. By renewing it, we not only enhance the longevity of the building but also improve its thermal efficiency, thereby making our facility more sustainable in the long run,” said Olstead’s letter.

The project is expected to cost $700,000 in total, with $550,000 coming from grand being sought from Gaming Infrastructure, BC Arts Council Infrastructure and the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Fund.

The remaining further $50,000 will come from reserve funds.

“We have a number of groups that are very important to the arts and culture in our community and certainly the Key City Theatre is one of those important resources,” said Council Member Lynnette Wray. “I’m happy to see the grant approved and it’s going to be another enhancement to that valuable community resource.”

Wray said it’s good to see this kind of investment in Cranbrook’s arts and culture sector.

“This a really important aspect of community vibrancy and Key City Theatre is a leader in that,” said Wray. “I think there’s a real synergy and team effort moving forward. Increasing our vibrancy and really seeing the value in arts and culture is huge.”

Work is expected to start next year and wrap up by the summer of 2025.