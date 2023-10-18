The City of Cranbrook is closing most public washrooms in parks around the community.

City crews will be starting to shut off the water and blow out the lines, now that nighttime temperatures are getting close to zero degrees.

The washrooms in Rotary Park and the one on the west side of Idlewild Park at the base of the sledding hill will remain open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The facilities are designed for year-round use.

City staff did note that washroom vandalism is on the rise.

- Advertisement -

Vandalism to most public washroom facilities continues to grow steadily, which is creating a lot of extra and unnecessary work by staff to have to make repairs, remove graffiti, and clean up human waste,” said city staff.

“This is not how we treat these public facilities. Over the years we’ve needed to close washrooms during peak times and remove both paper towel and soap dispensers because of repeated vandalism.”

City staff said they will permanently close public washroom facilities if they are continuously vandalized.

If you see vandalism occurring, you’re asked to cal 311.