Elkford is launching the process of creating a new official community plan (OCP) and Mayor Steve Fairbairn is asking residents to get involved.

“We’re hoping to get the opinions and views of the next generation,” said Fairbairn. “It’s 2023 and we’re looking forward to 20 years in the future, so we want to know what the next generation wants to see.”

Elkford’s first OCP has been in place for the last 12 years.

“The economy of the town has shifted, the world is a different place. Climate and infrastructure are all changing,” said Fairbairn. “It’s a completely different community than when the original OCP was done and finalized. It’s well and due for an update and renewal.”

An official community plan is a guiding document made of recommendations from residents on what they want to see in the community in the future.

District council will then use the OCP to inform their decision-making process.

District officials said you can have your say on the draft OCP through a number of different ways.

“Join us on Tuesday, October 24 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Elkford Community Conference Centre (750 Fording Dr) to learn more about the OCP update, provide feedback and connect with fellow community members,” said District officials. “Enjoy a BBQ, live music, a beer garden, face painting, complimentary photography and more.”

Follow-up events will happen the next day at various places around Elkford:

FasGas/Chevron Station (60 Alpine Way) — 7 to 9:30 a.m.

Kootenay Market (814 Michel Rd) — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Elkford Secondary School/Rocky Mountain Elementary School (2500 Balmer Dr) — 3 to 4:30 p.m.

These events will mark the kick-off of the public engagement process on the updated OCP.

More: Elkford OCP website