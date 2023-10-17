A structural condition report for the Memorial Arena was presented to Cranbrook City Council during Monday night’s meeting.

The report showed the extent of the damage to the arches supporting the arena.

The Memorial Arena is currently in a state of structural failure and is recommended to not have occupancy.

The good news is that the review found that repairs can be made to extend the life of the arena and allow user groups back in.

The cost of repairs as well as a timeline aren’t available, but more information should be ready by Cranbrook’s next council meeting.

City staff said users who have equipment still in the arena will be able to get it back today.

Residents are not allowed in, but the engineering

team will remove belongings and equipment.

The full Structural Condition Review Report can be found here.

City council also decided not to reschedule planned events at the Western Financial Place due to the cost of cancelling.

However, administration had been directed to stop seeking special event opportunities inside Western Finance Place for the time being.