Riders are getting set for the BC Provincial Wake Surf Championship at Lake Koocanusa.

The competition will run from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Registrations close at 11:59 tonight and the link can be found here.

“There are several different divisions starting with Juniors which is the younger riders and then we got amateur, an open division for some of the more advanced riders and masters for people who are a little bit older but still love to surf,” said Waterski and Wakesports BC Wake Surf Committee member Loree Duczek.

“We’re really excited to show off not just the local riders but to be able to expose so many more people to this sport all while celebrating this beautiful region that we live in.”