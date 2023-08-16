The coach for the new Bucks U-18 hockey academy has arrived and is prepping for the season ahead.

Head coach Ryan Carlson says there is a lot of work that goes into making sure they have the right players.

“It’s pretty challenging to work through,” he said.

“You have to just look at the fine details of their skill development and basic skills. Then you have to do a bit of digging on them to see what kind of person they are too. I’m a big character guy so I like to think we’re bringing in some good people to the community as well.”

The hockey academy is a partnership between Kootenay Christian Academy and the Cranbrook Bucks.

Carlson said making sure the kids are keeping up with their studies will be a part of his job.

“I make sure that the kids are still getting good marks. We have a school liaison that I’m going to meet with weekly and make sure kids are attending class and also doing well in class,” he added.

“Schooling is obviously a very important part. Hockey isn’t going to take you everywhere.”

Carlson is from Hermantown, a suburb of Duluth, Minnesota.

He has playing experience in the NCAA III and university hockey in Winnipeg.