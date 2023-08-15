Lake Koocanusa will hold this year’s BC Wake Surf Provincial Championships and the registration deadline is almost closed.

“This is a grassroots competition open to riders of all skill levels, and our big focus is on creating community and having fun,” says Waterski and Wakesports BC Wake Surf Committee member Loree Duczek.

“We are excited to celebrate the sport and to encourage new and up-and-coming riders while showcasing our beautiful region.”

The competition will be held on Aug. 19 at the Kove Marina Store at Koocanusa Village.

Registration details can be found here. The deadline is Thursday at 11:59 p.m.