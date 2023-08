A local swimmer had a strong showing in Penticton placing third overall and first among female competitors.

Shelby Lehmann from Cranbrook finished with a time of 2:57:40.

She was one of 47 participants competing in the 11.8k swim from Penticton to Okanagan Falls.

Last summer, Lehmann competed in the Ironman Canada Triathlon in Penticton and finished the gruelling race in under 12 hours.

That earned her a spot in the World Ironman Triathlon in Kona Hawaii.