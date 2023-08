The Cranbrook Black Wolves lacrosse team bested the competition and won gold at the MacDonald’s Cup in Port Coquitlam.

The tournament has been on a 27-year hiatus with the last championship taking place in 1995.

The Black Wolves defeated the Saanich Express 9-8 to win gold.

Cranbrook’s Wyatt Fancy scored with 25 seconds left in regulation to secure the victory.

Fancy was a star all tournament long scoring 22 goals in five games. He also tallied three assists.