The Cranbrook Black Wolves lacrosse team has had a strong start to the MacDonald Cup Western Canada Lacrosse Championship.

They have won their first two games of the tournament beating Port Coquitlam Saints 7-6 yesterday.

The Black Wolves followed it up today with a comeback 8-6 win over Surrey Rebels.

“We started off slow and with some of the differences in rules it took a little bit of adapting, but we found our stride later in the game,” said head coach Russ Sheppard.

“It’s going to be a tough competition, teams are very close and there’s a lot of good physical lacrosse being played.”

The next game will be against the Westshore Bears on Friday.