Kimberley's Gymnastics Centre was destroyed by a fire early in the morning on December 14, 2021. (Supplied by the City of Kimberly)

Kimberley RCMP is warning that someone has been posing as the Kimberley Gymnastics Club and asking for money in the form of gift cards.

According to police, the person has used at least two fake email accounts claiming to be the club, which they have used to contact people via email to ask for money.

One email address originally belonged to the club, while the other was a Gmail account.

This comes after a fire early in the morning of December 14, 2021, completely destroyed the Kimberley Gymnastics Club building.

If you receive such email, police ask that you do not respond to it.

More: Kimberley RCMP deem Gymnastics Club fire to be suspicious (Dec. 15, 2021)

More: Suspect arrested for alleged arson at Kimberley Gymnastics Club (Jan 17, 2022)

More: KIOTAC makes significant donation to Kimberley Gymnastics Club (Feb 3, 2022)