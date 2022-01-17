Kimberley's Gymnastics Centre was destroyed by a fire early in the morning on December 14, 2021. (Supplied by the City of Kimberly)

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 13, for the fire at the Kimberley Gymnastics Club in December.

The suspect has been in custody since his arrest and has been formally charged with one count of arson.

He will appear in Cranbrook Provincial Court later today.

Kimberley RCMP officials wanted to thank the public and the witnesses who came forward for their help in the investigation.