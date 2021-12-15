Warren Avenue structure fire early in the morning on December 14, 2021. (Supplied by the City of Kimberley)

A fire early Monday morning that destroyed the Kimberley Gymnastics Club has been deemed to be suspicious by local RCMP.

Police officials said the conclusion came after an initial investigation by the Kimberley Fire Department.

An RCMP Fire Investigator and the Forensic Identification Unit from Cranbrook attended the scene to investigate further.

Kimberley RCMP officials believe the fire was suspicious in nature following several interviews with witnesses.

Firefighters were on the scene around 2:30 in the morning.

Crews managed to snuff out the blaze, but not before the building was engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported from the fire.

Anyone who may have information about the fire is asked to contact Kimberley RCMP at 250-427-4811.

