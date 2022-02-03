Kimberley's Gymnastics Centre was destroyed by a fire early in the morning on December 14, 2021. (Supplied by the City of Kimberly)

Kimberley’s Gymnastics Club can take another step towards a new building, thanks to a $30,000 donation from the Kimberley International Old Time Accordion Championships (KIOTAC).

Early in the morning on Dec. 14, 2021, the building was completely destroyed by a devastating fire that was later deemed suspicious by local RCMP.

On Jan. 17, 2022, Kimberley RCMP announced they had made an arrest in connection with the incident.

Former KIOTAC members decided to give some money to another community organization.

“We’ve had the money sitting in our bank account and we’ve been shut down for almost 10 years. We decided it’s time to use that money for a good cause because a lot of our volunteers probably have kids and grandkids that attended the gymnastics club,” said Jeany Irvin, KIOTAC chairperson. “They helped us make the money, then we’ll let them help us spend the money.”

The money will be presented to the Kimberley Gymnastics Club on Saturday.

“I wish them all good luck and hope they can get rebuilt to get the kids back to their gymnastics classes. I know they’re missing it,” said Irvin. “It’s a thank you to the volunteers as well for all the work they put in over the years.”

Marysville Pub & Grill is also helping out by donating $2 from every MVP burger and pizza sale during the month of February to the Gymnastics Club.