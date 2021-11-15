The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) is asking those who have had property damaged by flooding in the Elk Valley on Monday to fill out a Damage Assessment Report.

Heavy rain swept through the region, which caused Cokato Creek’s banks to overflow between the 4500 Block and Morrissey.

Highway 3 remains closed due to flooding and muddy debris in multiple areas. A detour is available in the meantime through Dicken Road.

“There is a four-kilometre section of Cokato Road from one kilometre west of Robinson Road to the cattleguard near Morrissey Road that is blocked on either end at this time, which affects egress for 36 properties,” said RDEK Information Officer Loree Duczek. “While we are waiting for more detailed information on how and when access can be restored, we want to hear from residents in that affected area. We are asking them to call the Information Line so that we can get contact information and a clearer idea of the impacts, if any, on their properties.”

RDEK officials said an aerial assessment of the area has been requested. The regional government is coordinating with the Ministries of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) and Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development to undertake the assessment. Mainroad East Kootenay and MOTI crews are also responding to other locations in the Fernie area.

“We also have localized flooding in the Hosmer area and are in the process of establishing a sandbag station in Hosmer this afternoon,” said Duczek. “With additional rain in the forecast into tonight, when it may turn to snow, we are encouraging all residents of the East Kootenay to remain aware and prepared.”

Residents who have had some property damage due to the flooding since Saturday are asked to fill out a Damage Assessment Report.

“The goal of the Damage Assessment is to allow us to gain better situational data from around the region from people whose properties have been impacted during this heavy rainfall event,” said Duczek.

More: Flood Damage Report (RDEK)

More: Assessment underway following Elk Valley Flooding (Nov 15, 2021)

More: Heavy rain causes flooding and road closures in Elk Valley (Nov 15, 2021)