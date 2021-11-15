Cokato Creek has overflowed its banks prompting the closure of Cokato Road in the 4500 block. (Supplied by the City of Fernie)

Mainroad East Kootenay and Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure crews are out assessing areas around Fernie and Cokato Road where localized flooding has been reported.

Cokato Road was closed on Monday morning after heavy rain caused water to spill over the banks.

“Water and debris have gone across the roadway starting in the 4500 block of Cokato, leading to waist-deep water on some properties this morning,” said Information Officer Loree Duczek. “Water is still flowing over the road and the road remains closed at this time.”

One resident was evacuated after flooding cut off a way out of their property. According to RDEK officials, no other residents have been evacuated at this time, but Fernie Search and Rescue members have gone door-to-door to check on residents in the Cokato Road area up to Thompson Road.

“Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Anyone being affected by flooding should call the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456 as this is the fastest way to engage local emergency officials,” said Duczek.

A detour through Dicken Road is available for those travelling along Highway 3 near Fernie.

