Kimberley and Columbia Valley Search and Rescue was asked to help out Columbia Valley RCMP in their efforts to locate four overdue travelers near Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park.

Kimberley Search and Rescue said crews were sent out at 2:30 on Monday Morning.

The four were located on a spur road off the main Forest Service Road by a team with Columbia Valley SAR.

According to SAR, efforts to find the four were made easier as police were notified in a timely fashion and the group stayed in their vehicle with the signal lights on after becoming stranded.

Columbia Valley SAR said the group had also left a plan for their trip with a family member.

“These are excellent reminders of good practices to undertake when planning a trip. It’s always best to prepare for the unexpected, whether that’s gassing up/charging up before you head out or adding overnight supplies to your vehicle,” said CVSAR.

The area where the group went missing does not have cell phone service, and Kimberley SAR noted that communication in the area is limited.

“We remind the public, the Lussier Hot Springs remain closed at this time. White Swan FSR is a radio-controlled road as it is an active logging road. Any vehicles traveling on an active resource road must have a radio to communicate their locations to other users. Resource Roads in our area allow access into the wilderness where communication through cell phone and even satellite phone is limited,” said Kimberley SAR.