Only two cases remain active in the Fernie community cluster, according to Interior Health.

No new infections were reported in the Fernie area between February 9th and 12th.

The two remaining active cases are in isolation until they recover.

Since the community cluster outbreak was initially declared on January 27th, 95 people have recovered.

97 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Fernie area since January 1st.

Interior Health said most of the recent cases were traced back to recent social events and gatherings. It added that the public is reminded to keep socializing to your immediate household bubbles.

Interior Health is reminding everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings

Avoid all non-essential travel Stick to your local ski hill and local activities

Stay home when you are sick Get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot

Wash your hands often

Elk Valley residents can book a COVID-19 test through the Sparwood Health Centre online or by phone at 1-877-740-7747.

Previous: Three active COVID-19 cases remain in Fernie community cluster (Feb 9, 2021)

Previous: Fernie COVID-19 cluster drops to 13 active cases (Feb 5, 2021)

Previous: 24 active COVID-19 cases in Fernie as part of community cluster (Feb 2, 2021)

PREVIOUS: Interior Health identifies 10 new COVID-19 cases in Fernie (Jan. 31, 2021)

PREVIOUS: Fernie region declared COVID-19 cluster by Interior Health (Jan. 27, 2021)