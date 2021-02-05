Interior Health is reporting no new cases in the Fernie area as the community cluster has 13 active infections remaining, down from 24 reported on Tuesday.

According to data from IH, 97 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Fernie area since January 1st.

The total was lowered from 98, as one case previously attributed to the area has been removed.

The health authority added that the 13 active cases are in self-isolation.

“Most of the transmission related to this community cluster has occurred at recent social events and gatherings and everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles,” said IH.

Interior Health is reminding everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings

Avoid all non-essential travel Stick to your local ski hill and local activities

Stay home when you are sick Get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot

Wash your hands often

Elk Valley residents can book a COVID-19 test through the Sparwood Health Centre online or by phone at 1-877-740-7747.

