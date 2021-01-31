As part of the ongoing COVID-19 community cluster in the Fernie region, 10 new cases were confirmed, pushing the total case count to 91 since January 1st.

Of those 91 total cases in Fernie since the start of the new year, 60 are currently active.

Interior Health declared the cluster last Wednesday, January 27th following an increase in community transmission.

“Most of the transmission occurred at recent social events and gatherings,” said the health authority. “Everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles. Please do not invite friends or extended family to your residence for a visit or gathering.”

Interior Health said they are grateful to the local physicians and staff, elected officials, businesses, and community leaders for their support in reminding everyone to follow the COVID-19 precautions and to “not stigmatize or judge others” that are getting tested for COVID-19 or have a positive test.

“IH will release regular updates on this community cluster on Tuesdays and Fridays and in addition, everyone is encouraged to monitor the BCCDC website for ongoing COVID-19 data.”

MORE: COVID-19 Information (BC Centre for Disease Control)

At this time, Interior Health is reminding everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings

Avoid all non-essential travel Stick to your local ski hill and local activities

Stay home when you are sick Get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot

Wash your hands often

Anyone looking for a COVID-19 test in the Elk Valley can book by appointment only through the Sparwood Health Centre. That can be done online or by phoning 1-877-740-7747.