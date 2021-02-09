Interior Health said no new cases have been reported in Fernie since Friday, as just three active cases remain as of Tuesday, February 9th.

According to the health authority, 97 people have tested positive in the Fernie area since January 1st.

The three remaining active cases are in self-isolation until they recover from the illness.

IH said 94 people have recovered since it began reporting on the community cluster.

Most of the cases in the area have been traced back to gatherings.

“Most of the recent COVID-19 transmission related to this community cluster occurred at social events and gatherings. Everyone is reminded that socialization must be limited to immediate household bubbles,” said Interior Health.

IH initially declared the community cluster on Wednesday, January 27th.

Interior Health is reminding everyone to follow COVID-19 protocols:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings

Avoid all non-essential travel Stick to your local ski hill and local activities

Stay home when you are sick Get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19

Practise physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot

Wash your hands often

Elk Valley residents can book a COVID-19 test through the Sparwood Health Centre online or by phone at 1-877-740-7747.

