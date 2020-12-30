Regional District of East Kootenay Board Chair Rob Gay said 2020 has been a busy year, dealing with fires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 31st and into June, floods swept across the region following a significant rainstorm, impacting a number of communities across the East Kootenay.

Later on in the year, the Doctor Creek Wildfire was discovered about 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats on August 19th and grew to nearly 8,000 hectares before it was declared under control on September 22nd.

Gay said both situations kept the RDEK’s emergency management teams occupied for some time.

“We had people at our Emergency Operation Centre for over 100 days this year. We dealt with floods and we actually had the largest forest fire in British Columbia with the Doctor Creek fire,” said Gay.

The RDEK also saw some positives through 2020, with the introduction of a number of Recycle BC Depots across several communities.

Gay said the depots have seen a lot of traffic since they opened across the region, which has saved money for the Regional District.

“That material is taken from the East Kootenay, and most of it ends up in the Lower Mainland, being recycled and renewed and not buried. It stays out of our landfill and we also do not pay the cost for that,” said Gay.

The RDEK has Recycle BC Depots in the Kimberley, Cranbrook, Invermere, Elkford, Sparwood and Fernie Transfer Stations.

Gay mentioned that in 2021, Cranbrook plans to introduce curbside recycling, and the RDEK hopes to introduce a composting program to help dispose of organic waste.

The RDEK also spent time dealing with water supply issues in the South County area of the region, which Gay said is in the process of being addressed.

“Teck has come forward and helped us, so the area has been mapped out fully. We know the extent and I think we know how to fix the problem, but the issue is going to be very very expensive from the initial planning work that has been done,” explained Gay. “We see it as a real concern, that a lot of the lakes in the South Country are dropping. It’s really affecting some of the environment in general and many of the wells of homeowners in the area. It’s something we really want to move forward on.”

Gay said he hopes that the RDEK will keep building a relationship with the community into 2021.

“Volunteers play a huge role, and we want to continue to build partnerships with volunteers. We find with many of our projects, we need community champions, and people always have ideas for projects, be it a new trail to help the environment or something to help the public. If people do come forward, we’re willing to partner in some way, and often we can help them find grants or provide funding,” said Gay.