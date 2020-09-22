A firefighter walking among trees burned by the Doctor Creek Wildfire. (Supplied by the BC Wildfire Service)

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting that the Doctor Creek wildfire about 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats is now under control.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire has been under control since Saturday and is currently 7,645-hectares in size.

Over the course of combating the flames, crews used a number of strategies, including the creation of control lines and planned ignitions.

Efforts to keep the blaze under control will be ongoing for the time being.

“Crews will continue patrol, hot spotting and demobbing of unused gear from inactive areas of the fire. Rehabilitation plans have been completed for the northern and eastern flanks of the fire and work is ongoing,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

Smoke will likely be visible in nearby communities until there is significant rainfall in the area.

The BC Wildfire Service said the blaze was first sparked by a lightning strike, and it was discovered on August 18th.

As of Saturday, seven firefighters, four pieces of heavy equipment and one helicopter are being used to keep the fire under control.