Traffic blocked off to Baker Street and Highway 3 because of a fire at the Cranbrook Hotel. (Jason Cavin MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

First responders are on the scene of a fire that broke out at the Cranbrook Hotel on Thursday afternoon.

The fire began around 1 p.m at the building at 719 Baker Street.

Traffic has been blocked along Highway 3 and through the downtown area to protect the public and give emergency crews room to work.

“Firefighters began an interior attack of the fire located in one of the suites and were able to knock it down quickly. Responders found the fire had spread into the structure of the building and work is underway to ensure the fire is completely extinguished,” said the City of Cranbrook

Cranbrook said there were no injuries to any of the nearly 20 occupants or first responders.

Power is out in the downtown area, but is expected to be restored later in the day.

The Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to provide necessary supports to the evacuees.

Safe accommodation for those who have been displaced is being arranged by Interior Health and Health and Emergency Support Services, with an emergency reception centre at the Heritage Inn.

The City added that the Salvation Army supported emergency crews by providing transportation, blankets, and hot drinks to the evacuees.

This marks the fourth significant building fire in Cranbrook since September.

The first was the old Legion building and May May’s restaurant on September 1st, then Westland Insurance on September 13th, followed by the old Kootenay Springs Water building on October 17th, and now the Cranbrook Hotel.

More: Total loss of two buildings in devastating Cranbrook blaze (Sept. 2, 2020)

More: Cranbrook Firefighters extinguish blaze at Westland Insurance (Sept. 13, 2020)

More: Fire at old Kootenay Springs Water building in Cranbrook under investigation (Oct. 18, 2020)

More: Fire Department says recent Cranbrook fires are “not connected” at this time (Oct 19, 2020)