A Cranbrook firefighter accesses the top level of the old Kootenay Springs Water building along 6th Street North, which broke into flames Saturday evening, October 17, 2020. (Supplied by Chad St. Pierre)

Cranbrook firefighters remained at the scene Sunday to ensure all hot spots from Saturday night’s blaze were fully extinguished.

Full details about the blaze still remain limited at this time. The first reports of the fire came in just before 7:00 pm on Saturday, as 18 total firefighters responded along Cranbrook’s 6th Street North.

“We responded to an abandoned commercial building (Saturday) night with a full complement of firefighters, with two fire engines and a ladder truck,” Jeff Brown told MyEastKootenayNow.com, Fire Captain with Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services. “We got it knocked down pretty quick.”

The ladder truck was still at the scene on Sunday, ensuring the blaze was fully extinguished.

“We are making sure all of the hot spots off the roof and the second level is under control,” said Brown.

At this time, the building is still standing. Video from the scene showed that flames first sparked in a little brick part of the building closest to Budget Car Rental, east of the train tracks. From there the flames eventually spread to the building’s second level.

Brown confirmed to MyEastKootenayNow.com that there were no injuries. An investigation into the blaze is now underway. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined by investigators.

107.5 2dayFM’s Dennis Walker was at the scene early Sunday morning and captured video of the aftermath of the fire.

This is the third fire in Cranbrook in the past two months. In early September, the old Legion Hall and May May’s Chinese Restaurant were totally destroyed by a blaze, while Westland Insurance was also damaged in a fire on September 13, 2020. Authorities have yet to update the public on the cause of those fires.

